Chula Vista Police invites Youth of the Year to watch K-9 unit training

Last week Boys and Girls Club San Diego 2021 Youth of the Year, Jared Diaz Barrios appeared on KUSI. He mentioned that when he grows up he would like to be a K-9 officer. Chula Vista Police Chief Roxanna Kennedy saw that interview and offered for Barrios to come down and check out a training. Barrios got the opportunity to meet a K-9 dog and several officers as well as get an inside look at what they do. Barrios said he was most surprised by how much work it takes and the specific training that it takes.

This is too cool!! Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year Jared Diaz Barrios said he wanted to be a K-9 officer and @ChulaVistaPD is giving him an inside look during one of their training sessions!! @KUSINews @KUSI_GMSD pic.twitter.com/Lta5YHnuRf — Allie Wagner (@alliewagnertv) April 12, 2021