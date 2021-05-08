Chula Vista police issue search warrant at the home of missing woman Maya Millete





CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Police served another search warrant at the home of a missing Chula Vista mother of three Friday, four months to the day after her disappearance.

Detectives arrived with the investigative court order in hand at the residence of May “Maya” Millete about 4:30 p.m., according to the Chula Vista Police Department.

CVPD spokesman Lt. Frank Giaime declined to disclose what prompted the new search of the woman’s residence in the 2400 block of Paseo Los Gatos, near Mount San Miguel Park in the eastern reaches of the South Bay city.

Millete’s family reported her missing Jan. 10, three days after the last known sighting of her. Last Saturday, her loved ones celebrated her 40th birthday without her.

Despite a multi-agency law enforcement effort to locate her and urgent pleas by authorities and anxious relatives for help from the public in tracking her down, her whereabouts remain a mystery.

Teams of investigators have been “following every tip or lead” in the case and regularly coordinating with counterparts in the FBI and the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office, Chula Vista Police Department Chief Roxana Kennedy said last month.

“Every resource available is being utilized,” she said.

Police, who initially served a search warrant at Millete’s home Jan. 23, have declined to publicly disclose what they have learned about her disappearance, citing concerns about compromising the investigation.

During the roughly 10-minute interview, he acknowledged that his marriage had been troubled for about a year, stated that he had no idea where his spouse was, expressed hope that she had simply gone away temporarily for some “alone time” and described himself as “really worried and shaken” by her disappearance.