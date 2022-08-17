Chula Vista Police plan weekend DUI checkpoint

CHULA VISTA (CNS) – A driving-under-the-influence checkpoint is scheduled for this weekend at an undisclosed location in Chula Vista, authorities said Wednesday.

The Chula Police Department will conduct the checkpoint from 6 p.m. to midnight Friday at a location with a high rate of impaired driving-related crashes.

“Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk,” Officer Oscar Miranda said. “Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety.”

Drivers with first-time DUI charges can face fines and penalties of $13,500 or more, as well as a suspended license.