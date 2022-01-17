Chula Vista resident sets the American record at Race Walk Championships in Santee

SANTEE (KUSI) – Chula Vista resident Miranda Melville set the American record being the women’s winner of the USATF 35K Race Walk Championships Sunday in Santee.

The 2016 Olympian completed 28 laps of the 1.25K course on Riverview Parkway and Town Center Parkway adjacent to the Trolley Square Mall in three hours, 18 seconds, breaking the previous record of 3:00:43 set by Katie Burnett in 2017.

Melville took a 20-second lead by 5K and went through 10K in 50:42, more than one minute ahead of her nearest challenger. Melville’s lead grew to 2:42 at the 20K mark.

Stephanie Casey of Portland, Oregon was second in 3:01:55 and Maria Michta-Coffey of Lake Grove, New York third in 3:07:31.

Grossmont High School alumnus Nick Christie was the men’s winner in 2:48:48. Daniel Nehnevaj of Beckley, West Virginia finished second in 2:59:21 and Bricyn Healey of Madison, Wisconsin third in 3:05:13.

The race served as a qualifier for the 2022 World Athletics Race Walk Team Championships and the 2022 World Track & Field Championships.

Melville and Christie each received $8,000 for their victories. Casey and Nehnevaj each received $6,000 for their second-place finishes and Michta- Coffey and Healey $4,000 for finishing third.

The race’s $50,000 purse was the largest for any race or endurance event in the San Diego area.

This is the ninth consecutive year and 12th time in 14 years the championships have been held in Santee.