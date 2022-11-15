Chula Vista residents attend workshop to help guide future of Harborside Park

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – Nearly three months ago, Chula Vista leaders temporarily closed Harborside Park after it was being taken over by homeless.

The park is directly next to an elementary school, and it was clear to parents and concerned residents that the rampant drug abuse and living conditions were not okay for the young children to see.

City officials put up a fence, then on August 31, 2022, announced the park would be closed for the next 90 days.

78 days later, they held a second community workshop with survey results, aimed at determining what exactly to do with the park once the 90 day closure ends.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina spoke with residents and Chula Vista city officials who attended the workshop in hopes of restoring public safety in their community.

Mario Cornejo, a Chula Vista resident, told Sardina the homeless didn’t leave Chula Vista when Harborside Park was closed, they just began inhabiting other areas of the community.

City Councilmember and expected future Chula Vista Mayor, John McCann, attended the workshop to listen to community members wishes on what to do next. McCann said he heard people simply want a long-term solution before reopening the park.