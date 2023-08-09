Chula Vista sees drastic rise of homeless people resulting from San Diego’s camping ban

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – San Diego’s controversial homeless encampment ban has been in effect for a short period of time, and neighboring cities are already noticing a sharp rise in the their homeless populations.

Chula Vista nonprofit “Community Through Hope” is reporting their clientele has nearly tripled.

Former Chula Vista City Councilmember Mike Diaz joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego to share his thought.