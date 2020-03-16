Chula Vista suspends all operations besides public safety as Councilmember Steve Padilla tests positive for COVID-19

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A case of coronavirus hits a local public official this week.

Chula Vista City Councilmember Steve Padilla announced that he was diagnosed with the virus after experiencing symptoms. He took to social media to post an update and breakdown of his diagnosis.

He is currently quarantined at his home as he recovers.

Operations for the city of Chula Vista are temporarily suspended Monday and Tuesday except for public safety, officials announced today.

“In an effort to stem the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus, the city of Chula Vista will temporarily suspend full operations on March 16 and 17, to focus our efforts on providing critical public safety services,” said Anne Steinberger, public information officer for the city. “We will resume additional essential services as soon as possible in order to minimize disruption within our community, while continuing to emphasize social distancing and limiting risk to employees and residents.”

The March 17 City Council meeting will be held as scheduled, Steinberger said. Members of the public will be asked to submit comments electronically and council members will be participating electronically, she said.

From March 14 to April 5, all city libraries and recreation centers will be closed and any activities canceled, Steinberger said. This closure includes cancellation of youth and adult sports held at local parks and fields.

During the temporary suspension of city services March 16 and 17, all city parks will be closed and park gates and bathrooms will be locked, Steinberger said. These dates could be extended as more information is received.

“The city of Chula Vista’s top priority is the health and safety of our community,” Steinberger said. “Our public safety officials continue to monitor the spread of the new coronavirus that causes COVID-19, coordinating closely with public health experts at the County of San Diego.”