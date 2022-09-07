Chula Vista to gain first new library in decades thanks to state funding

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – The Cinematic Arts Academic Center & Library Project has secured $30 million dollars in funding for phase one of the Chula Vista University Development.

Allie Wagner went live in Chula Vista with more details on what this project is going to provide in the South Bay.

State Assembly member David Alvarez and Chula Vista Mayor Mary Casillas Salas were both speakers in the announcement of the state funding. The funds will go to a number of additions, including the city’s first new public library built since 1995.