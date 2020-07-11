Chula Vista to open cool zone with COVID-19 protections Saturday

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – A cool zone will open at noon Saturday in the former Sears building at Chula Vista Center, providing socially distant and disinfected spaces to beat the heat.

With a heat wave expected this weekend and into next week and the city’s recreation centers and libraries closed to the public due to the pandemic, the city issued a statement saying the opening of a cool zone was paramount.

The Chula Vista cool zone will be open when temperatures exceed 85 degrees, and will be operated by city recreation staff. It will remain open through next week.

Visitors to the zone, located at 565 Broadway, are required to wear a face covering while inside and may bring one personal bag.

There will be seating available and movies playing. Each area will be disinfected between uses. Water is allowed, but no food, no smoking and no pets. Each visitor will receive a temperature screening prior to entrance and will be advised to maintain six feet social distancing from those who are not members of their household.

COVID-19 testing is still taking place in another portion of the former Sears building and will not interfere with the cool zone area.