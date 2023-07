Chula Vista votes to buy hotel for homeless, not to open until 2025

CHULA VISTA (KUSI) – This month, the Chula Vista City Council voted to advance plans to purchase a motel to use as permanent housing for the homeless.

The multi-million dollar deal won’t be finalized any time soon, and the city likely won’t see use of the motel until the year 2025.

