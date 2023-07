Chula Vista’s Maya Matthies wins the 16u Jr. Homerun Derby at the MLB All Star Week

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – 14-year-old Chula Vista native Maya Matthies won the 16U Jr. Homerun Derby at MLB All-Star week in Seattle.

Matthies joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to discuss the experience.

