Church of Nativity holds donation drive for Hurricane Ida victims





RANCHO SANTA FE (KUSI) – The Church of Nativity held a three-day donation drive to fill up an 18-wheel truck that will take supplies across the country to the victims of Hurricane Ida.

Organizers were asking for things such as bottled water, generators, electrical extension cords, electric cooktops and more.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live in Rancho Santa Fe with more details on the drive.

