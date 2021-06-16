Churches throughout San Diego celebrate California’s reopening

LA MESA (KUSI) – Churches throughout San Diego County have been fighting and adjusting to the rules and restrictions brought on by the pandemic and state leaders.

Senior Pastor at Skyline Church, Pastor Jeremy McGarity, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss his church’s response to pandemic closures on houses of worship.

Pastor McGarity described that one year ago, in June 2020, he decided to open his congregation up despite the COVID-19 rules restricting the opening of indoor church services.

He added that people had sent in letters to him stating that his church had saved their life.