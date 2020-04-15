Cielo Sports and athletes join forces and visit Palomar Medical Center with big surprise.

On Tuesday afternoon Cielo Sports went to Palomar Hospital with a nice nutritional hearty lunch. A pizza delivery from former professional athletes in the community. Former San Diego Padres closer Heath Bell and former Chargers place kicker Nick Novak collaborated with Bell. Bell, now an owner of a coffee company supplied cases of coffee for hospital staff who are in the midst of dealing with the Coronavirus Pandemic. Cielo Sports Executive Director Marcus Preciado lead the charge along with Pastor Tim Spivey from New Vintage church in Escondido. Current San Diego State Aztecs quarterback and Mt. Carmel grad Lucas Johnson was also on hand to deliver Pizza’s to the staff as well. Johnson, recently transferred to San Diego State. He was at Georgia Tech but the former prep star left the Yellow Jackets to resume his career and Montezuma Mesa. He has two years of eligibility remaining.