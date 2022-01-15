CIF rescinds offseason workout ban, sets new guidelines for offseason practice

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Unified has rescinded its offseason workout ban, with some exceptions.

Offseason sports were shut down when many high school athletics teams saw a surge in COVID cases after coming back from winter break.

The district continues to assess and investigate the situation — but after consulting with the district medical team, they decided offseason workout routines can resume if they meet certain criteria.

All CIF out-of-season sports conditioning and activities must take place outside. Indoor CIF out-of-season sport conditioning on activities are not permitted at this time. All outdoor activities for out-of-season CIF sports should stagger their start and end times so that groups of students are not entering and exiting at the same time. Athletes are required to wear face masks that cover both their nose and mouth.

Coach Marlon Gardinera, Head Coach at Scripps Ranch Football, joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss the new out-of-season sports rules.