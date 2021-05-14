CIF Team Tennis Finals

Open Division Co-Ed finals taking place featuring Torrey Pines and Canyon Crest going head to head for the championship.

Boys’ Doubles have Torrey Pines’ Alex Stafford and Maxim Pogorel going up against Canyon Crest’s Zach Pellouchoud and Vareet Varade. Torrey Pines’ Stafford and Pogorel taking the win, 6-1.

Boys’ Singles takes us to Torrey Pines’ Alex Stafford taking on Canyon Crest’s Zach Pellouchoud. Pellouchoud notches the win for Canyon Crest with the 7-5 victory.

Girls’ Singles brings us to Canyon Crest’s Katie Codd facing off with Natalia Mochernak of Torrey Pines. Codd comes out on top for Canyon Crest, 6-0.

Canyon Crest is your Open Division champions, the final 14-3.