Cindy Whitmarsh: 10 minute abs workout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her 10 minute abs workout.

Whitmarsh said perform each exercise for one minute take a 15 second break between each exercise.

1. Plank knee tucks/jacks

2. Walking plank to climbers

3. Plank toe tap and reach

4. Pike and toe tap

5. Plank hip dip

6. Supine knee pulls

7. Jackhammers in/out

8. Straight leg drops