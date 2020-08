Cindy Whitmarsh: At home band blast workout

KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her at home band blast workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 1 minute and repeat the workout 2 to 3 times.

1. Abduction walking/biceps

2. Squat and sky punch

3. Biceps Lateral kick

4. Shoulders and back kicks

5. Plié upright row

6. Plie chest press

7. Overhead tricep extensions

8. V-sit punches