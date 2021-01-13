Cindy Whitmarsh: At home body weight only shred

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her at home body weight only shred.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 45 seconds 2/3 times.

1. High knees to burpee

2. Shuffle 3, to lunge

3. Squat jump with step in

4. Alt squat knee ins

5. Pike push-up to walk out shoulder tap 6. Shoulder blade lift to alt need taps

7. Arm walks to reaches 8. Rev crunch sidekick out

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com