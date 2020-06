Cindy Whitmarsh: At home partner workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Good Morning San Diego fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh demonstrated an at home partner workout that does not include and equipment.

1. Plank jump overs

2. Combo push-ups

3. Feet mountain climbers/set ups

4. Knee dips/sit-ups

5. Partner Rows

6. Decline hamstring pushes

7. Bicycle crunches

8. Jackhammer abs

Repeat each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 time, according to Whitmarsh.