Cindy Whitmarsh: At Home PE Kids Workout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her at home “kids PE workout.”

Whitmarsh said have fun with this play with your kids! Time them to do each exercise for 30 seconds! Reward them with a healthy snack!

2. Heel kicks

3. Lateral shuffling

4. Stationary toe taps

5. Run and jump

6. Plank walking

7. Push-up and clap

8. Sit up and clap

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com