Cindy Whitmarsh: At Home Slim Down
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘at home slime down’ workout.
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 1 minute and repeat the workout 2 to 3 times.
1. Long jump/Sumo walk back
2. Push back/alt low lunge
3. Inverted push-up/pop out plank
4. Supine hip dip
5. Supine Straight leg circles
6. Push-up/Spiderman reach
7. Bear hold/Shld Tap/wide jack
8. V sit bicycles
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com