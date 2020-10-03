Cindy Whitmarsh: At Home Slim Down

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘at home slime down’ workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 1 minute and repeat the workout 2 to 3 times.

1. Long jump/Sumo walk back

2. Push back/alt low lunge

3. Inverted push-up/pop out plank

4. Supine hip dip

5. Supine Straight leg circles

6. Push-up/Spiderman reach

7. Bear hold/Shld Tap/wide jack

8. V sit bicycles

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com