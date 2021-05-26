Cindy Whitmarsh: Bikini Ready Summer Body Workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Bikini Ready Summer Body Workout.’

Whitmarsh suggests performing each exercise for 45 seconds with a 10-second break in between, 2/3 times.

1. Burpee, double frog jumps

2. Jump squat to alt lunge

3. Lat lunge to high knees

4. Long Jump to inchworm

5. Double hop to fast feet

6. Knee tucks to S. Low leaps

7. Push-up to alt toe taps

8. Ab tucks to straight leg circles

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com