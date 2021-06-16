Cindy Whitmarsh: Body HIIT Workout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Body HIIT Workout.

Whitmarsh suggests performing each exercise for 45 seconds, take a 10-second break and repeat 2/3 times.

1. Jump, walkout, knee tucks

2. Lateral climbers to jack squat

3. Long Jump, Burpee, sumo back

4. Squat and round kick

5. Rev lunge, torso twist and knee tuck

6. Side lunge push off and leap

7. Plank jacks to Glute kicks

8. Frogger lunge to down dog

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com