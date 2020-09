Cindy Whitmarsh: Booty Band Butt Lifter

KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Booty band but lifter workout.

Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times:

1. Tap downs

2. Squat kick back

3. Squatting sumo walking

4. S. leg booty pushback

5. Repeater pushback

6. S. Leg booty lift

7. Booty lift up and out

8. Booty heel walking