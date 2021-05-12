Cindy Whitmarsh: Cardio Ab Ripper workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ab ripper workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 45 seconds at a time 10-second break in between, 2/3 times.

1. Skaters and reach

2. Jumping walkouts/reach

3. Plyo lunges/Super eight torso twist

4. Jack press and twist

5. Twisted climbers to pike ups

6. Plank walking to arm walking

7. Plank jacks to knee tucks

8. Rolly Polly v-sit hold

For more information email: cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com.