Cindy Whitmarsh: Cardio Ab Ripper workout
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ab ripper workout.
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 45 seconds at a time 10-second break in between, 2/3 times.
1. Skaters and reach
2. Jumping walkouts/reach
3. Plyo lunges/Super eight torso twist
4. Jack press and twist
5. Twisted climbers to pike ups
6. Plank walking to arm walking
7. Plank jacks to knee tucks
8. Rolly Polly v-sit hold
For more information email: cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com.