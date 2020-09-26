Cindy Whitmarsh: Core and cardio calorie burn

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh demonstrated her “Core and cardio calorie burn” on Good Morning San Diego.

Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Step 360 lateral step overs
2. Burpee press
3. Shimmy jump down Burpee
4. Quick feet into S. Leg hop up
5. Step up and kick
6. Upper body shimmy
7. Push-up walk over
8. Side plank rotation

For more information email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit  Cindywhitmarshfitness.com 

