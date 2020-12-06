Cindy Whitmarsh: Core Training Body Blast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “Core training body blast!”

Whitmarsh suggests people repeat each exercise 20/30 reps 2/3 times.

1. Roll out shoulder tap

2. Pike

3. Prone flutter kick

4. Side plank inner thigh pull

5. Supine Glute raise

6. Straight legs twisted ball drops

7. Roll in”s

8. Half circle core stretch

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com