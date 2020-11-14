Cindy Whitmarsh: De-stress Belly Blast

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her De-stress Belly Blast.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Squat, alt quick turns

2. Walk out, 2 plank jacks

3. Arm walk, knee tucks

4. Plank, step alt heel taps

5. Sit up to low burpee

6. Mountain climber sit backs

7. Jack Hammers

8. Climb the rope with legs up

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com