Cindy Whitmarsh: DeStress and Relax Workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Evening San Diego to demonstrate her DeStress and Relax Workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people hold each pose for a minute after an active warm-up.

1. Breathe/down-up dog

2. Push back/leg lift/forward lunge

3. Side lunge and reach

4. Forward hang/ reaches

5. Down dog/ to pigeon stretch

6. Kneeling back side stretch

7. Child’s pose and reach

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com