Cindy Whitmarsh: DeStress and Relax Workout
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Evening San Diego to demonstrate her DeStress and Relax Workout.
Whitmarsh suggests people hold each pose for a minute after an active warm-up.
1. Breathe/down-up dog
2. Push back/leg lift/forward lunge
3. Side lunge and reach
4. Forward hang/ reaches
5. Down dog/ to pigeon stretch
6. Kneeling back side stretch
7. Child’s pose and reach
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com