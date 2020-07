Cindy Whitmarsh: Easy At home Cardio Calorie Blast!

At home Cardio calorie blast with KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh!

(Perform each exercise 20/30 reps 2/3 times)

1. Skaters

2. Touch down jumps

3. Overhead jacks

4. Out out in in

5. 90 degree jumps

6. Mountain climber jacks

7. Arm walking shoulder taps

8. Bicycle reverse crunch