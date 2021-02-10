Cindy Whitmarsh: Exercise band at home work out

KUSI Newsroom,
Posted:

KUSI Newsroom

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Exercise band at home work out.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 30/40 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Abduction walking with biceps curls
2. Squat & sky punch
3. Plea & upright rows
4. Abduction kicks with lat raises
5. Band squat with abduction pushes
6. Squat kick backs
7. Rear delt pull backs
8. Sit up & oblique reaches

 

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com

Categories: Fitness with Cindy Whitmarsh, Good Morning San Diego, KUSI