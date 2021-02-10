Cindy Whitmarsh: Exercise band at home work out

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Exercise band at home work out.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 30/40 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Abduction walking with biceps curls

2. Squat & sky punch

3. Plea & upright rows

4. Abduction kicks with lat raises

5. Band squat with abduction pushes

6. Squat kick backs

7. Rear delt pull backs

8. Sit up & oblique reaches

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com