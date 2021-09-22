Cindy Whitmarsh: Fall into your skinny jeans workout





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fall into your skinny jeans this fall season!

KUSI’S Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh took us through a workout that will get you to slip into tight jeans with ease.

Follow along at home!

Perform each exercise 20-30 reps, 2-3 times:

1. Long Jump, pulse, sumo, jump squat

2. Alt lunge 3, pulse 2x (sw)

3. Squat, Side kick, punch

4. Alt Sliding side lunge 3x, pulse 3x(sw)

5. Toes out dead lift/Squat

6. S. Leg plyo L & jump

7. S. Leg dead lift into pendulum lift

8. Low rep forward & side