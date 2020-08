Cindy Whitmarsh: Full body core and balance training

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “Full body core and balance training” workout.

1. Quad burner squat shimmy

2. Squat and row

3. Balancing biceps curls

4. Up and over punch

5. Arm walking shimmy

6. Opposite arm/leg reach

7. Decline Plank walks

8. Side plank leg lift