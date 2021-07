Cindy Whitmarsh: Full Body Fat Burner

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Cindy Whitmarsh, KUSI Fitness Expert, joined KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Full Body Fat Burner workout.

Perform each exercise 45 seconds, 10-second break, 2/3 times.

1. Curtsy 3X pulse & 3 skaters

2. 3 plyos lunges to cross punch

3. Sumo walk & jump squat

4. Cross curl, lat raise, Jack

5. Burpee to quick feet

6. Balance row to kick back

7. Knee taps to forward lunges

8. Supine fly, skull crushers & crunch