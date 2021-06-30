Cindy Whitmarsh: Full body lean out workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Full Body Lean Out workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for 45 seconds, 10 seconds break and repeat 2/3 times.

1. 2x squat jump & punch

2. Squat, lat kick, pull backs

3. Side stepping, straight arm raises

4. Rev lunge pull back to airplane balance raise

5. Touchdown cross punch

6. Alt lunge chest press

7. Side plank hip dip & press

8. V sit hold biceps curls & curl to press

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com