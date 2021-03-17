Cindy Whitmarsh: Get 6-pack abs workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her 6-pack abs workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Stability ball cross chop

2. Russian twist

3. Ball roll outs

4. Prone reverse crunch

5. Ball running man

6. Ball windshield wipers

7. Ball transfers

8. Ball twist and drop

For more information email: cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com