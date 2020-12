Cindy Whitmarsh: Holiday Belly Blaster

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Holiday Belly Blaster.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times.

1. Jump, tuck & push back

2. Plank walk & twisted mountain climbers

3. Plank jack & leg lifts

4. V ups

5. Opp arm and leg reach

6. Weighted rev crunch

7. Pulsing bicycles

8. Heel taps & leg extensions