Cindy Whitmarsh: Holiday Booty Blaster

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Holiday Booty Blaster’ workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise for an entire minute, 2/3 times.

1. Long jump, Sumo walk back

2. Pulse squat and jump

3. Abduction pulse squat

4. Abduction stepping

5. Squat and kick back

6. Partner Glute push

7. Glute Lift abduction

8. S. Leg Glute lift

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com