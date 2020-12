Cindy Whitmarsh: Holiday lower body blitz

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Holiday Lower Body Blitz.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Squat into Alt side Jack

2. Walk out, heel digs, plank jacks

3. Rev lunge leap

4. Moving lunge push off

5. Single leg dead lift

6. Plank glute pulse

7. Kneeling Half Circle, Glute raise

8. Supine bent knee pulse