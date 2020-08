Cindy Whitmarsh: Home Chair workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Moring San Diego to demonstrate her home chair workout.

Perform each exercise 20/30 Reps, 2/3 times:

1. Plyo lunges

2. Elevated lunge/push-Off

3. Plank jack shoulder taps

4. Dip and kick

5. Twisted mountain climbers to push-ups 6. Side plank leg lifts 7. V-sit jackhammers 8. Glute raise heel lifts