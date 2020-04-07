Cindy Whitmarsh: How to avoid stress eating

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While people are staying home during the coronavirus pandemic some people may find themselves taking comfort in food.

Good Morning Fitness expert, Cindy Whitmarsh shared some advice on how to handle emotional eating.

1. Keep a food diary

2. Tame your stress

3. Rate your hunger

4. Take away temptation

5. Have healthy foods handy

6. Dehydration can cause cravings

7. Be accountable to someone

8. Don’t deprive yourself

Visit CindyWhitmarshfitness.com for downloadable meal ideas, Ultrafit Cooking Cookbook and fitness DVDs.