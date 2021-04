Cindy Whitmarsh: How to do the easy at-home Lean Leg Burner workout

Lean leg burner!

(Perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times)

1. Sumo squat walk & jump

2. Pulse squat 2x & jump

3. Alt lunges & jump

4. Alt side lunges & jump

5. Squat, rev lunge & kick up

6. Swing through, squat & push

7. Deadlift to goblet squats

8. Sliding side lunge