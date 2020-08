Cindy Whitmarsh: Interval Fat Blaster

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Moring San Diego to demonstrate her Interval fat blaster workout.

Perform each exercise for an entire minute 2/3 times:

1. Squat twist turns

2. Alt reverse lunge, overhead triceps

3. Mountain climber sit back

4. Wood chop into burpee

5. Arm walking, plank tap and Jack

6. Dead lift rows

7. Plank quick toe taps

8. Dumbbell reach, knee pull overs