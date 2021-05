Cindy Whitmarsh: Interval Metabolism Booster workout

Interval metabolism booster!

(Perform the Cardio exercises for 45 seconds, Weight lifting exercises 15/20 reps 2/3 times)

1. Bench step ups

2. Chest fly and Crunch

3. Bench split jumps

4. One arm row & kick back

5. Bench double feet jumps

6. Seated curls to stand and press

7. Step up kick back/lat raise

8. Leg drop rev crunch