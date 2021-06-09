Cindy Whitmarsh: Killer Legs Routine
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Killer Legs Routine!
Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.
1. Step up and kick back
2. Repeater knee lifts
3. Split leg jumps
4. Elevated lunge push-offs
5. Double feet jumps
6. S. Leg deadlifts
7. Full jump-overs
8. Step & abduction lift
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com