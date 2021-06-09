Cindy Whitmarsh: Killer Legs Routine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her Killer Legs Routine!

Whitmarsh suggests people perform each exercise 20/30 reps, 2/3 times.

1. Step up and kick back

2. Repeater knee lifts

3. Split leg jumps

4. Elevated lunge push-offs

5. Double feet jumps

6. S. Leg deadlifts

7. Full jump-overs

8. Step & abduction lift

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com