Cindy Whitmarsh: Low Impact Hiit Workout

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “Low Impact Hiit Workout.”

Whitmarsh said repeat each exercise for 30 seconds 2/3 times, taking 10/15 second rest in between exercises.

1. Walk out to climbers/pushback

2. Burpee variation knee tucks

3. Round off kicks

4. Turning side lunges

5. Reverse lunge and kick

6. Plank walk and shoulder tap

7. Plank, low lunge & lateral reaches

8. Side plank hip dips

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com