Cindy Whitmarsh: Low Impact Hiit Workout
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “Low Impact Hiit Workout.”
Whitmarsh said repeat each exercise for 30 seconds 2/3 times, taking 10/15 second rest in between exercises.
1. Walk out to climbers/pushback
2. Burpee variation knee tucks
3. Round off kicks
4. Turning side lunges
5. Reverse lunge and kick
6. Plank walk and shoulder tap
7. Plank, low lunge & lateral reaches
8. Side plank hip dips
For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com