Cindy Whitmarsh: Lower Body Blaster

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her “lower body blaster.”

Whitmarsh said perform each exercise 30/50 times, 2/3 times.

1. Jack squat

2. Swing through

3. Burpee squat press

4. Sliding side lunge

5. Alt side Deadlifts

6. Squat and rock

7. Rev lunge to S. Leg dead lift

8. Curtsy three pulse lift

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com