Cindy Whitmarsh makes leg day manageable

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI Fitness Expert Cindy Whitmarsh and Kathy Babcock, Fitness Model, visited KUSI viewers, this time with a killer leg workout.

Whitmarsh encourages viewers to perform each of these leg workouts, 20-30 repetitions, 2-3 times.

1. Squad twist turns

2. Low jump squats 3 times, lift

3. Double hops to double squats

4. Double curtsy lunges

5. Squat to reverse lunge

6. Dead lift to squat and lift

7. Moving pulse lunge

8. Kneeling squat and jump