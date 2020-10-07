Cindy Whitmarsh: Menopause Belly Blaster

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI fitness expert Cindy Whitmarsh joined Good Morning San Diego to demonstrate her ‘Menopause Belly Blaster’ workout.

Whitmarsh suggests people perform all cardio exercises for an entire minute, performed the ab exercises 20/30 reps! Repeat the work out 2/3 times.

1. Alt rev lunges into jump squat

2. Plank into alt pike leg kick

3. Squat into alt elbow to knee

4. S. Plank walk into 1 jack

5. Repeater knee back and side

6. Roly-poly to jump squat

7. Bear hold heel kicks

8. Straight legs wide and up

For more information Email cindy@Cindywhitmarshfitness.com or visit Cindywhitmarshfitness.com